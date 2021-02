Attention, San Antonio coffee drinkers: Dunkin’ offering free cup of Joe every Monday this month

click image Instagram / Dunkin

Sure, starting the work week is a drag, but national donut peddler Dunkin’ has launched a month-long promotion that aims to soothe even the worst case of Mondays.Starting today, members of Dunkin’s rewards program are eligible to receive a free medium hot coffee with any purchase on Monday's in February.Non-dairy alternatives, flavors and extra espresso shots may be an additional charge, but the coffee conglomerate hopes the promotion will give fans an extra pep in their step at the start of the week.“With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marketing and strategy at Dunkin’, said in a release To take advantage of the February freebie, DD Perks members can order ahead via the Dunkin’ app or present their loyalty ID QR code at the register.Interested coffee aficionados can visit any of the nine SA-area Dunkin’ locations to take part in the offer, which will run until February 22.