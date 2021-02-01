Lick Honest Ice Creams will open new shop in far North San Antonio in May

Monday, February 1, 2021
After successfully laying roots near downtown San Antonio, Lick Honest Ice Creams is now venturing to the city's North Side.
The Austin-based company confirmed Friday that its third Alamo City location will be at 17635 La Cantera Parkway, MySA reports
. It's slated to open in May.
Lick will be the first Texas-originated ice cream option in the area, joining the likes of national chains Cold Stone Creamery, Marble Slab Creamery and The Baked Bear.
The new shop will serve up the same locally sourced and preservative-free ice cream that fans have flocked to since Lick opened its first SA shop in 2014.
