New San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi generating social media buzz

All-you-can-eat sushi is having a moment in Northeast San Antonio thanks to the amount of online chatter about newly opened Izumi Sushi & Hibachi.The sushi spot — which also features hibachi, tempura and teriyaki dishes on its extensive menu — opened quietly late last week, and is already generating fanfare in food-focused social media groups and online review site Yelp.Located at 2844 Thousand Oaks Dr., the restaurant currently boasts a perfect five-star rating on Yelp. Reviewers are sounding off on the high quality (and abundance) of the sashimi, the freshness of the veggies in supporting dishes and its current BYOB status.The eatery has yet to set up social media pages, a representative of the restaurant told the, because the owners are focused setting a high bar during its first weeks of operation. However, the restaurant’s website offers a full menu and online ordering info.Izumi is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fri and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.