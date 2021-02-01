No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 1, 2021

San Antonio’s second annual Black Restaurant Week reveals 2021 participants

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM

click image Mi Roti is one of nearly 30 Black-owned eateries participating in Black Restaurant Week San Antonio 2021. - INSTAGRAM / MIROTI210
  • Instagram / miroti210
  • Mi Roti is one of nearly 30 Black-owned eateries participating in Black Restaurant Week San Antonio 2021.
The newly announced participants in San Antonio's second annual Black Restaurant Week reflect the deep roots of our city's Black culture, showcasing cuisine spanning from Jamaica and the Caribbean to Philly and Louisiana.

This 28 participants unveiled Monday include Ray Harmon’s Barbecue, Mi Roti, Wayne’s Wings, Binge Kitchen and more. The full roster is available on the event's website.



Black Restaurant Week is an effort to showcase Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and catering companies. From February 21-28, each participating eatery will offer a lunch or dinner special from which $1 of each purchase will go to the San Antonio Food Bank.

The inaugural event took place in 2019, featuring eateries that included Tank's Pizza, Squeezers Juice Bar and Ray Harmon's Barbecue.

