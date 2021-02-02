No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Owners of San Antonio's Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant open another market in Stone Oak

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM

Stone Oak residents with an appreciation for Filipino fare now have a new market to explore.

The owners of popular Northwest San Antonio spot Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery have opened a 1,700-square-foot space packed with housewares, decor and Filipino pantry staples as well as made-to-order halo-halo shaved ice and steamed buns, MySA reports.



Camille and Adrian De Los Reyes' original Sari-Sari location is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the couple has taken the closure in stride, using the downtime to renovate part of the dining room and make plans to expand into its small green space with a patio, the news site also reports.

That location, at 5700 Wurzbach Road, will resume curbside service Friday, February 5, according to a social media post.

Meanwhile, the new market, located at 18720 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 115, is now open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

