Texas lawmaker files bill to allow liquor sales on Sundays

State Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, last month introduced a bill striking down Texas' existing prohibition-era ban on the sales of distilled spirits on Sundays.
The barring of booze sales is one of the last, desperate remnants of so-called “blue laws" put into place to prohibit the sale of certain goods on Sundays. At the time those regulations were introduced, the intent was to give folks a day of rest to spend at church and with family.
But the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
now estimates that the prohibition hinders the state from collecting $7.8 million to $15.6 million in annual tax revenue.
Raymond’s proposed bill, HB 937
, also would extend the hours for liquor sales at package stores to 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
If voted into law, HB 937 would take effect September 1.
