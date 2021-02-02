No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Texas lawmaker files bill to allow liquor sales on Sundays

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM

We’ll drink to this.

State Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, last month introduced a bill striking down Texas' existing prohibition-era ban on the sales of distilled spirits on Sundays.



The barring of booze sales is one of the last, desperate remnants of so-called “blue laws" put into place to prohibit the sale of certain goods on Sundays. At the time those regulations were introduced, the intent was to give folks a day of rest to spend at church and with family.

But the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States now estimates that the prohibition hinders the state from collecting $7.8 million to $15.6 million in annual tax revenue.

Raymond’s proposed bill, HB 937, also would extend the hours for liquor sales at package stores to 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

If voted into law, HB 937 would take effect September 1.

