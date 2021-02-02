No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

These San Antonio eateries are offering Super Bowl-worthy game meal deals for 'home-gating'

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM

click image PEXELS / PIXABAY
  • Pexels / Pixabay
There’s no reason to skimp on quality snacks just because your 2021 Super Bowl celebration will be super small.

Plenty of San Antonio restaurants are embracing the idea of “home gating,” a trend born from the COVID-19 pandemic that has sports fans holding smaller, socially distanced soirees at home.



For this weekend’s big game, consider swinging by a local restaurant to pick up a Super Bowl package full of tasty eats.

click image INSTAGRAM / PROJECTPOLLO
  • Instagram / projectpollo
Project Pollo: This SA-based vegan restaurant chain is offering Pollo Party packages with enough Chik’n strips, Chik’n Caesar wraps, Buffalo Chik’n or Chik’n Caesar salads, kettle chips and signature sauces to feed an army. Well, an army of 20-25. Project Pollo, Multiple Locations, projectpollo.com.

South BBQ & Kitchen: This Southside barbecue joint is taking pre-orders for whole briskets, whole pork shoulders, racks of ribs, family packs of chopped brisket sandwiches and homemade family-size sides for the big day. Pre-order to pick up gameday morning from 10-11 a.m. South BBQ & Kitchen, (210) 437-0070, facebook.com/southbbqkitchen.

click image INSTAGRAM / THEBOXSTREETSOCIAL
  • Instagram / theboxstreetsocial

Swine House & Box Street Social: This collaboration has devised a menu of game-day snacks including ready-to-grill chicken wings, all-beef hot dogs, al pastor kebabs and more. Pre-order now for pickup Friday or Saturday. Box Street X Swine House, (210) 269-4404, boxstreetsocial.square.

click image INSTAGRAM / ALAMOBBQCOMPANY
  • Instagram / alamobbqcompany

Alamo BBQ: This 'cue spot's Super Sports Package includes green chile chopped beef queso, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, smoked brisket, peach-glazed baby back ribs, sausage links, side items and delectable banana pudding. It feeds three to four sports fans for less than $100. Alamo BBQ, (210) 994-8099, alamobbqcompany.com.

La Fonda on Main: La Fonda's street taco package includes bistek and chicken tinga, handmade corn tortillas, chile con queso, salsa, guacamole, tortilla chips, bacon-wrapped chicken bites and mini lemon pies for $80. The taco pack feeds four to six folks — depending, of course, on how stuffed you take your tacos. La Fonda on Main, (210) 733-0621, lafondaonmain.com.

Tags:

