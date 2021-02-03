Popular eatery Kin Thai and Sushi opens second location on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

click image Facebook / Kin on Bulverde

Folks in Northeast San Antonio now have one more reason to dust off their chopsticks.Dominion-area eatery Kin Thai and Sushi has opened a second location, this one at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604, theCo-owners Prapawn Shaw and Kawee Rattanasamai quietly opened the spot January 15, offering the same traditional — and not-so-traditional — Thai entrees and super fresh sushi that made their Dominion-area flagship location a success.Known for flavorful curry bowls, pad thai noodles, tom kha gai soup and creative sushi rolls, the restaurant offers an extensive Thai and Japanese menu as well as beer, wine and sake.The new location, 17306 Bulverde Road, is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.