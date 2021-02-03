No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

San Antonio eateries Golden Wat Noodle House and NOLA Brunch and Beignets to reopen in new digs

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM

Local husband-and-wife team Pieter and Susan Sypesteyn are set to shake things up in SA’s food scene, announcing opening dates for two concepts via social media.

NOLA Brunch and Beignets will reopen Thursday in the space that formerly housed Pieter Sypesteyn’s flagship eatery The Cookhouse at 720 E. Mistletoe Ave. NOLA serves — you guessed it — brunch and beignets, featuring recipes from the chef’s New Orleans upbringing with an added San Antonio twist.



Golden Wat Noodle House, the highly anticipated Cambodian concept born from recipes of Susan Sypesteyn’s childhood, will open February 16 for lunch and dinner. The new spot will offer comforting dishes packed with bold and traditional flavors, including lemongrass, ginger and mint.

The duo used Cookhouse as a pop-up kitchen to introduce Golden Wat last year, receiving rave reviews from Alamo City foodies.

Upon its Thursday reopening, NOLA Brunch and Beignets will offer dine-in, take out and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hours of operation for Golden Wat Noodle House, 111 Kings Court, weren't available at press time.

