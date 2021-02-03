No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Lee's El Taco Garage closes down after 15 years in business

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / TACOGARAGESA
  • Instagram / tacogaragesa
Lee's El Taco Garage, known for its potent margarita flights and sprawling patio, permanently shut its doors Sunday, MySA reports.

The Tex-Mex staple didn't provide a reason for its closure, simply announcing the departure through a sign posted at the restaurant and a now-deleted social media post.



The Broadway establishment was named after its former life as an auto garage, and it featured car parts and other auto-themed decor along with local artwork. Its extensive menu included enchiladas, fish tacos and house-made tortillas as well as draft beer and the aforementioned margs.

Owner Lee Beekly also owns Burleson Yard Beer Garden near downtown, Hops and Hounds near McAllister Park and the property next to Taco Garage — a smaller, drive-thru version of the taco spot aptly named Baby Taco Garage — according to MySA. All are still in business.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi generating social media buzz Read More

  2. These San Antonio eateries are offering Super Bowl-worthy game meal deals for 'home-gating' Read More

  3. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable Read More

  4. Texas lawmaker files bill to allow liquor sales on Sundays Read More

  5. Owners of San Antonio's Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant open another market in Stone Oak Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation