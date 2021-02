San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Lee's El Taco Garage closes down after 15 years in business

click image Instagram / tacogaragesa

Lee's El Taco Garage, known for its potent margarita flights and sprawling patio, permanently shut its doors Sunday, MySA reports The Tex-Mex staple didn't provide a reason for its closure, simply announcing the departure through a sign posted at the restaurant and a now-deleted social media post.The Broadway establishment was named after its former life as an auto garage, and it featured car parts and other auto-themed decor along with local artwork. Its extensive menu included enchiladas, fish tacos and house-made tortillas as well as draft beer and the aforementioned margs.Owner Lee Beekly also owns Burleson Yard Beer Garden near downtown, Hops and Hounds near McAllister Park and the property next to Taco Garage — a smaller, drive-thru version of the taco spot aptly named Baby Taco Garage — according to. All are still in business.