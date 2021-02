Uber buying alcohol delivery firm Drizly, a partner with San Antonio liquor retailers, for $1.1 billion

click image Instagram / @lunabaybooch

Getting booze delivered to your doorstep is about to get easier, San Antonio.Food delivery conglomerate Uber agreed Tuesday to purchase alcohol delivery platform Drizly in a $1.1 billion deal. The resulting arrangement will include the integration of Drizly’s marketplace with the Uber Eats app, as well as maintaining a separate Drizly app.Drizly is a player in the San Antonio market via partnerships with at least six local booze retailers: Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, Seazar's Fine Wine & Spirits, Don's & Ben's Liquor, Live Oak Wine & Spirits, J&G Liquor and Five Palms Liquors.Like Uber, Drizly’s platform is built on relationships with local merchants, promising “beer, wine and liquor delivered in under 60 minutes.” The acquisition will allow Uber app users to extend their rewards via existing Uber subscriptions for use as benefits and perks on Drizly.