Five locally sourced Valentine Day's gifts for the San Antonio foodie who has your heart

click to enlarge Courtesy Pearl

The Pearl Farmers Market Filet Mignon for Two box would make an avid home cook swoon.

click to enlarge Courtesy Pearl

click image Instagram / chica_verde_tx

click image Instagram / sexology_institute

Wilted flowers and bland, heart-shaped chocolates are2020.If your significant other has a thing for food, plenty of homegrown businesses can offer a thoughtful alternative to the played out Valentine’s Day gifts of years past. So, put down the teddy bear and pick up some ideas from these spots that can help up your gift-giving ante.And don't forget that purchasing a gift card from your boo’s favorite restaurant pushes cash to eateries that desperately need financial support these days. It'll also give your love something to look forward to when the pandemic eases its grip on local dining rooms.Now, onto those gifts!No, that’s not a euphemism for anything. These gift boxes are expertly curated by chefs from the CO-OP SA, who fill them with tasty and locally sourced products such as Kiolbasa Smoked Meats, River Whey Creamery cheeses and Texas Black Gold Garlic Mustard. One of these boxes and blanket in a shady spot in Brackenridge Park has the makings for a date your S.O. will remember for years to come.Pearl Farmers Market has debuted a series of curated gift bundles filled with luxe artisan products from local producers and family farms. If your boo knows their way around the kitchen, a Filet Mignon for Two box might be just the thing. The meal kit includes ingredients and recipes for goat cheese grits, roasted carrots and a blue cheese salad, not to mention fresh-baked Bread Box baguette and Ms. Chocolatier chocolate truffles.Outdoor decor retailer Chica Verde offers an array of fun, food-focused gifts such as succulents in repurposed vegetable cans, gorgeous vintage dishes and colorful vintage-inspired kitchen linens. If your honey’s home is their castle, this Monte Vista shop may be where you want to start your search.Nowhere Bookshop has a staggering collection of food-focused reading material to choose from — and you can do your shopping entirely online, utilizing the retailer's convenient curbside service. Snag a cookbook based on dishes from your honey’s fave TV show (andare among the options) or a bestselling memoir for some insightful reading.Southtown’s Sexology Institute is packed full of unexpected goodies for the foodie in your life, from sexy kitchen towels (pictured) to the hilariously named — but oh-so-helpful — recipe card set, 100 Ways to Eat Cock. Each card in this cheeky collection of chicken dishes features a recipe, ingredient list and a "juicy cock rating" for dishes such as Cock-Porn, Bacon-Wrapped Cock and Cock Caesar Pasta Salad.