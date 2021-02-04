No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Five locally sourced Valentine Day's gifts for the San Antonio foodie who has your heart

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge The Pearl Farmers Market Filet Mignon for Two box would make an avid home cook swoon. - COURTESY PEARL
  • Courtesy Pearl
  • The Pearl Farmers Market Filet Mignon for Two box would make an avid home cook swoon.
Wilted flowers and bland, heart-shaped chocolates are so 2020.

If your significant other has a thing for food, plenty of homegrown businesses can offer a thoughtful alternative to the played out Valentine’s Day gifts of years past. So, put down the teddy bear and pick up some ideas from these spots that can help up your gift-giving ante.



And don't forget that purchasing a gift card from your boo’s favorite restaurant pushes cash to eateries that desperately need financial support these days. It'll also give your love something to look forward to when the pandemic eases its grip on local dining rooms.

Now, onto those gifts!

Meat & Cheese Nosh Box: No, that’s not a euphemism for anything. These gift boxes are expertly curated by chefs from the CO-OP SA, who fill them with tasty and locally sourced products such as Kiolbasa Smoked Meats, River Whey Creamery cheeses and Texas Black Gold Garlic Mustard. One of these boxes and blanket in a shady spot in Brackenridge Park has the makings for a date your S.O. will remember for years to come. $45, The CO-OP SA, thecoopsa.com.

click to enlarge COURTESY PEARL
  • Courtesy Pearl
Pearl Farmers Market Valentine’s Gift Boxes: Pearl Farmers Market has debuted a series of curated gift bundles filled with luxe artisan products from local producers and family farms. If your boo knows their way around the kitchen, a Filet Mignon for Two box might be just the thing. The meal kit includes ingredients and recipes for goat cheese grits, roasted carrots and a blue cheese salad, not to mention fresh-baked Bread Box baguette and Ms. Chocolatier chocolate truffles. $125-200, Pearl Farmers Market, PearlFarmersMarketCurbside.com.

click image INSTAGRAM / CHICA_VERDE_TX
  • Instagram / chica_verde_tx
Food-focused home decor: Outdoor decor retailer Chica Verde offers an array of fun, food-focused gifts such as succulents in repurposed vegetable cans, gorgeous vintage dishes and colorful vintage-inspired kitchen linens. If your honey’s home is their castle, this Monte Vista shop may be where you want to start your search. Prices vary, Chica Verde, chicaverde.net.

Cookbooks and chef memoirs: Nowhere Bookshop has a staggering collection of food-focused reading material to choose from — and you can do your shopping entirely online, utilizing the retailer's convenient curbside service. Snag a cookbook based on dishes from your honey’s fave TV show (Golden Girls, Friends and Gilmore Girls are among the options) or a bestselling memoir for some insightful reading. Prices vary, Nowhere Bookshop, nowherebookshop.com.

click image INSTAGRAM / SEXOLOGY_INSTITUTE
  • Instagram / sexology_institute
Sexy kitchen supplies: Southtown’s Sexology Institute is packed full of unexpected goodies for the foodie in your life, from sexy kitchen towels (pictured) to the hilariously named — but oh-so-helpful — recipe card set, 100 Ways to Eat Cock. Each card in this cheeky collection of chicken dishes features a recipe, ingredient list and a "juicy cock rating" for dishes such as Cock-Porn, Bacon-Wrapped Cock and Cock Caesar Pasta Salad. Prices vary, Sexology Institute, sexologyshop.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

