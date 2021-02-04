No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Restaurant industry may see financial relief thanks to recently proposed $25 billion recovery fund

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / TIM MOSSHOLDER
  • Pexels / Tim Mossholder
Well, it’s about time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week filed a joint budget resolution that includes “urgently needed” funding for COVID-19 relief for restaurants, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.



“The announcement from Majority Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi of a $25 billion restaurant recovery fund has the potential to be a game-changer for tens of thousands of restaurants on the verge of closing,” National Restaurant Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Sean Kennedy said in a tweet celebrating the filing.

“[Last year] ended with the industry slipping into a double-dip recession and losing nearly 400,000 jobs, highlighting the unique challenges restaurant owners and our employees are still facing.”

The proposed restaurant recovery fund is largely based on the original RESTAURANTS Act passed by the House in October, which eventually doled out $120 billion in relief for restaurants at the height of the pandemic.

Originally, grants were rewarded based on “the difference between the businesses' 2019 revenues and estimated 2020 revenues for each quarter.” The bill also gave priority to smaller operations, including female- and minority-owned businesses.

Lawmakers are likely to tweak some details in the 2021 version of the relief program, the news site reports.

In December, the National Restaurant Association shared survey data that it said showed the “economic free fall” had financially damaged more than 500,000 restaurants. According to the association, 17% of restaurants nationwide — more than 110,000 — closed during 2020, either permanently or for the long term.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Lee's El Taco Garage closes down after 15 years in business Read More

  2. New San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi generating social media buzz Read More

  3. San Antonio eateries Golden Wat Noodle House and NOLA Brunch and Beignets to reopen in new digs Read More

  4. Popular eatery Kin Thai and Sushi opens second location on San Antonio’s Northeast Side Read More

  5. Uber buying alcohol delivery firm Drizly, a partner with San Antonio liquor retailers, for $1.1 billion Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation