Friday, February 5, 2021

San Antonio’s Burger Boy launches Thin Mint Shake, inspired by the Girl Scout Cookie flavor

Thin Mint Cookies and ice cream? Sign us up.

San Antonio drive-thru staple Burger Boy has combined the two treats to create a limited-edition shake packing the best-selling Girl Scout cookie flavor.



The concoction features Girl Scout Thin Mints mixed into Burger Boy’s specialty shake blend, topped with more cookie bits and whipped cream.

The frosty concoction is part of the Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest, which partners the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (GSSWT) with local restaurants to offer unique culinary twists on the fundraising cookies.

This year's San Antonio Flavor Fest participants include Busted Sandal Brewing, Cereal Killer Sweets, Folklores Coffee House, Magnolia Pancake Haus and more. The promotion begins February 12 and will run through February 21.

The Thin Mint Shake will be available at all Burger Boy locations from February 12 and through March 31 — or until the homegrown chain runs out of cookies.

