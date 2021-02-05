No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 5, 2021

San Antonio’s Merit Coffee unveils meme-tastic Uncle Bernie Fiesta medal

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY MERIT COFFEE
  • Courtesy Merit Coffee
If ever there was a perfect merge between pop culture and puro culture, this is it.

San Antonio-based Merit Coffee this week unveiled the design for their 2021 Fiesta medal, featuring the likeness of Bernie Sanders in his now-iconic inauguration garb — with a San Anto twist.



“Me hearing @fiestasa has been postponed to June... at least there’s coffee,” a Wednesday Instagram post debuting the design read. “Our 2021 Fiesta Medals are a mood to say the least! Pre-orders will start online this Monday.”

The medal features Uncle Bernie — as the interwebs now adoringly calls him — perched on an aluminum folding chair with his mittened hands folded over a coffee cup bearing the Merit Coffee logo. A sombrero sits jauntily atop Sanders’ head, completing the puro transformation.

Last year, Merit’s Baby Yoda Fiesta medal nearly broke the internet as thousands of San Antonians clamored to pre-order the limited edition keepsake. To date, the post unveiling the Bernie medal is Merit’s most-liked, priming the company for another pre-order frenzy.

Sales from Merit’s 2020 Baby Yoda medal enabled the company to donate more than $13,000 to Snack Pac 4 Kids San Antonio, a nonprofit that provides students with nutritious food over the weekend so they can succeed in school.

“We’ll be donating again to [Snack Pac 4 Kids San Antonio],” Merit Coffee Creative Manager Justin Frey told the Current via email. “With Bernie performing better than Baby Yoda, we’re hoping this translates into more people buying the medals so we’ll be able to donate even more than last year.”

Fans were disappointed when the first wave of 2020 Baby Yoda Fiesta medals sold out in less than a minute, so those interested in getting their mitts on a Bernie medal should pay close attention to Merit’s social media feeds Monday.

