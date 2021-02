San Antonio’s Social Spot bar invites guests to bring their own grills to Super Bowl watch party

click image Instagram / social_spot_satx

The Social Spot musttrust the grilling acumen of its patrons.The downtown-area drinkery is inviting grill-savvy San Antonians to furnish their own BBQ pits for an outdoor Super Bowl LV watch party at the venue Sunday.“Bring Your Own BBQ Pit this Super Bowl Sunday,” a Thursday Instagram post read . “We will have a designated area for guest [sic] who want to bring their own BBQ pit to cook for their friends and family.”The popular spot — known for award-winning margs and micheladas — will be broadcasting the big game on all of its TVs, including a super-sized big screen. Drink specials include $3 house shots, $4 Modelos and $5 Texas whiskies, and a food truck will be posted up for folks who prefer to let pros do the cooking.The venue reminded fans that social distancing will be enforced, and that only guests ages 21-and-up are permitted on its grounds.