No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Texas-based Luby’s expects to close all locations by year’s end

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LUBYS
  • Instagram / lubys
Fans of cafeteria-style eatery Luby’s better get their fill of square fish sooner rather than later.

Governmental filings discovered by Austin news station Fox 7 show that the beloved restaurant chain posted a $3 million loss in its first fiscal quarter, and that liquidation of the company is “imminent.”



“The likelihood is remote that we will return from liquidation,” notes from the filings state.

In June of last year, Luby’s announced its intent to sell off all assets and operations to pay outstanding debts and other obligations. In September, the board of directors of Luby’s Inc. announced a plan to liquidate and dissolve the company.

The filings state that most of the remaining restaurants “would cease operations under our ownership by the end of fiscal 2021,” speculating that a majority of Luby’s assets will be sold by December 31.

Folks looking to get their hands on one more serving of carrot and raisin salad can do so at one of nine Luby’s locations that are still open in San Antonio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi generating social media buzz Read More

  2. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Lee's El Taco Garage closes down after 15 years in business Read More

  3. Five locally sourced Valentine Day's gifts for the San Antonio foodie who has your heart Read More

  4. Restaurant industry may see financial relief thanks to recently proposed $25 billion recovery fund Read More

  5. San Antonio eateries Golden Wat Noodle House and NOLA Brunch and Beignets to reopen in new digs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation