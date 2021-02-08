Celebrate National Pizza Day with a gourmet pie from one of these locally owned San Antonio eateries

click image Instagram / sabarbaro

click image Instagram / doughpizzeriasa

click image Instagram / sabarbaro

click image Instagram / saporespizza

We don’t typically make a big deal out of silly national food holidays, but National Pizza Day, which occurs this Tuesday, just hits different. Who doesn't like pizza?Homemade dough, savory sauces and fresh, quality toppings are cornerstones of a good pie, and we rounded up three locally owned joints that will be slingin’ sauce for dine-in, delivery and takeout on the big day.This San Antonio-based pizzeria’s homemade burrata and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza bring folks out in droves, and the shop’s recently-launched delivery service now makes it easier for pizza aficionados to enjoy a pie in the comfort of their own home. Order online for delivery straight to your doorstep.One taste of any of this Monte Vista spot’s five house pizzas will have you wanting to celebrate the food holiday once or twice a month. The savory Benton’s Country Ham pie features smoky ham, mozzarella, red onion, cilantro and a dash of Cholula — an unexpected blend of Italy and SA that justThis locally owned joint serves up all manners of Italian specialties — panini, Stromboli and pastas, to name a few — but what you want to dig into here is the New York pies. Each one features an authentic Big Apple-style crust piled with expertly seasoned sauce and plenty of toppings. Order online for carryout and delivery.