Northwest San Antonio gastropub Hop & Vine announces permanent closure

After nearly five years of dishing up creative culinary offerings in Northwest San Antonio, Hop & Vine gastropub this week will permanently close.The Alamo Ranch eatery shared a social media post over the weekend thanking patrons and staff for their support and encouragement. The small restaurant earned a local rep serving inventive dishes with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and craft beer.Hop & Vine will remain open for dine-in, curbside and delivery through this week, closing things out with a reservation-only farewell dinner on Sunday. At press time, only two reservations slots remain available.Hop & Vine is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The farewell dinner will take place Sunday, February 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.