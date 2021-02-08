Monday, February 8, 2021
Northwest San Antonio gastropub Hop & Vine announces permanent closure
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM
click image
After nearly five years of dishing up creative culinary offerings in Northwest San Antonio, Hop & Vine gastropub this week will permanently close.
The Alamo Ranch eatery shared a social media post over the weekend thanking patrons and staff for their support and encouragement. The small restaurant earned a local rep serving inventive dishes with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and craft beer.
Hop & Vine will remain open for dine-in, curbside and delivery through this week, closing things out with a reservation-only farewell dinner on Sunday. At press time, only two reservations slots remain available.
Hop & Vine is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The farewell dinner will take place Sunday, February 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Hop & Vine, gastropub, closing, Alamo Ranch, Facebook, farewell dinner, reservation only, northwesters san antonio, craft beer, wine, locally-sourced, ingredients, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.