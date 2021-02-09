Third annual San Antonio Burger Week serves up specialty burgers to support the SA Food Bank

click to enlarge
Courtesy / San Antonio Burger Week
As if we needed a reason to scarf down dozens of inventive specialty burgers.
The third annual San Antonio Burger Week will kick off Friday, February 26 — all in the name of feeding hungry folks in and around the Alamo City.
The event invites area eateries to create $5 and $8 specialty burgers, donating a portion of each purchase to the San Antonio Food Bank. The impact is evident in each bite, since every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for families in our community.
Last year, San Antonio Burger Week raised more than $16,800 in monetary and media contributions for the organization.
This year, the roster of decadent specialty burgers includes bacon burgers with avocado and Swiss cheese, a unique Ramen burger and an amped-up patty melt — just to name a few.
Featured restaurants include 210 favorites such as Chris Madrid’s, Mark’s Outing, Benjie’s Munch, Lucy Cooper’s Icehouse, Trilogy Burger Bistro and Slider Provider. Full details of the menu items — including which are available for dine-in and take-out — are available on the SABW website
.
San Antonio Burger Week encourages foodies to explore our city's vast culinary landscape while supporting local businesses during a critical time.
Participating restaurants typically develop special drink pairings and sides for their SABW burgers, and patrons are encouraged to share photos of their experiences on social media with the hashtag #safoodbank for a chance to win a prize pack valued at $500.
