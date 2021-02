Third annual San Antonio Burger Week serves up specialty burgers to support the SA Food Bank

click to enlarge Courtesy / San Antonio Burger Week

As if we needed a reason to scarf down dozens of inventive specialty burgers.The third annual San Antonio Burger Week will kick off Friday, February 26 — all in the name of feeding hungry folks in and around the Alamo City.The event invites area eateries to create $5 and $8 specialty burgers, donating a portion of each purchase to the San Antonio Food Bank. The impact is evident in each bite, since every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for families in our community.Last year, San Antonio Burger Week raised more than $16,800 in monetary and media contributions for the organization.This year, the roster of decadent specialty burgers includes bacon burgers with avocado and Swiss cheese, a unique Ramen burger and an amped-up patty melt — just to name a few.Featured restaurants include 210 favorites such as Chris Madrid’s, Mark’s Outing, Benjie’s Munch, Lucy Cooper’s Icehouse, Trilogy Burger Bistro and Slider Provider. Full details of the menu items — including which are available for dine-in and take-out — are available on the SABW website San Antonio Burger Week encourages foodies to explore our city's vast culinary landscape while supporting local businesses during a critical time.Participating restaurants typically develop special drink pairings and sides for their SABW burgers, and patrons are encouraged to share photos of their experiences on social media with the hashtag #safoodbank for a chance to win a prize pack valued at $500.