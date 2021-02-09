No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Three San Antonio restaurants to compete in statewide Truffle Masters contest

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click image UNSPLASH / KLARA KULIKOVA
  • Unsplash / Klara Kulikova
San Antonians will soon have good reason to do the truffle shuffle.

Truffles are one of the world’s oldest and most precious delicacies, and this year, the seventh annual Truffle Masters competition will give three Alamo City eateries a chance to vie for the coveted statewide title.



So far, the local contenders are Alamo Heights' Bistr09, Pearl's recently opened Brasserie Mon Chou Chou and new north-of-downtown arrival Motel Fried Chicken. Each has created a competition dish featuring uber-rare black truffles, which will be available for dine-in or takeout February 11-28.

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, for example, will use truffles to embellish Parisian gnocchi with braised Texas rabbit and confit egg yolk. Tres fancy!

Diners will vote for their favorite dish in either a “savory” or “sweet” category, and their thumbs up will help decide which restaurant is crowned the winner.

For those wondering, black truffles are an edible fungus that grows underground in the Périgord region of France. Each slice of the rare — and crazy expensive — ingredient offers distinct earthy, gamey aromas to whatever dish it happens to accompany.

A portion of sales from each restaurant’s Truffle Masters item will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, which offers culinary innovation and community giveback grants. Money raised though the competition is split among the alliance’s regional chapters.

Typically, the Truffle Masters competition takes place as a lavish in-person tasting benefit. However, voting for the 2021 event will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete and regularly updated list of participating restaurants is available on the Truffle Masters website.

