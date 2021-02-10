Downtown San Antonio wine-tasting room Re:Rooted 210 opens this week

click image
Like a fine Burgundy, the anticipation surrounding downtown San Antonio's first tasting room to serve its own wine
has only grown more robust over time.
Re:Rooted 210, located in the quick-growing Hemisfair area, will open Thursday, February 11, welcoming guests with a tasting menu 100% dedicated to Texas wines — specifically, varietals produced under contract for its own label.
“It’s been a long road, but we’re so excited to be here,” owner and winemaker Jennifer Beckmann said. “It’ll be by the skin of our teeth, but we’ll be open Thursday.”
Despite pandemic- and construction-induced setbacks, Beckmann — along with husband and business partner John — will offer seven varietals, two sizes of cheese plates and cozy vibes in their gorgeous renovated space. The pair expect to add other Texas wines to the menu over time.
Re:Rooted's own wines range from a velvety Sauvignon Blanc to a voluptuous Cabernet and Sangiovese blend — named Ghost Tracks and Riverwalk, respectively. While not all its offerings boast names that are quintessentially San Antonio, all are made from 100% Texas-grown fruit.
Re:Rooted 210 will offer pours by the glass or growler. It also will feature a variety of subscription programs, including its Re:Fill Wine Club, which includes a monthly growler of wine from its tap selections, an insulated container and discounts on growler refills, bottles and wine by the glass.
The tasting room will be open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with plans to eventually add Wednesday hours. It's located at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 106.
