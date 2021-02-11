San Antonio brunch spot Snooze to hold pancake party to benefit nonprofit No Kid Hungry

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Brunch authority Snooze an A.M. Eatery will partner next week with nonprofit No Kid Hungry
to celebrate National Pancake Day with a philanthropic twist.
No Kid Hungry is a nonprofit that fights childhood hunger through meal programs for food-insecure homes. During the pandemic, millions of children have lost reliable access to the school meals they depend on, and an estimated 1 in 4 U.S. kids
now face hunger.
Snooze aims to help out with a timely Pancake Day Party, occurring on — you guessed it — National Pancake Day. On Tuesday, February 16, 100% of sales from two of the chain's specialty pancakes will be donated to No Kid Hungry to support its mission.
The Red Velvet pancakes feature a vanilla cream cheese center, topped with vanilla crème and cocoa powdered sugar. The Caramel Pecan Roll stack consists of buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon swirl baked inside. It's topped with caramel, sweet cream, candied pecans and powdered sugar.
The specialty pancakes will be available all day at all three of Snooze's San Antonio locations. Folks who wish to take part may dine in, order for delivery and pickup via the Snooze app or call their nearest location for pickup
.
The specialty pancakes will be available in three sizes: flight-sized (think "slider," for reference) for $5, as a side item for $7 or in a double stack for $9.
