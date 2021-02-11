San Antonio's Biga on the Banks has the perfect Galentine's Day cocktail to make at home

click to enlarge Courtesy / Biga on the Banks

Galentine’s Day virtual happy hour? Yes, queen!For obvious reasons, large gatherings are out right now, but you can still spread the love to your girlfriends via a virtual happy hour. And this cocktail from longtime River Walk eatery Biga on the Banks just may be the perfect libation for your Zoom session.Beverage Director Kim Wood’s flavors of sesame, vanilla and matcha green tea mingle for a velvety cocktail that’s perfect for virtually toasting with your gal pals. The recipe requires some prep beforehand, but the result is a balanced drink that’s gorgeous to boot.1.5 oz. vodka.5 oz. Licor 43.5 oz. toasted white sesame seed simple syrup (see below).5 oz. lemon juice1/2 bar spoon Matcha green teaGreen Tea Pocky cookie to garnishShake all ingredients with ice. Double strain into a stemmed coupe glass. Garnish with a Green Tea Pocky.7 tablespoons of sesame seeds1 cup water1 cup sugarAdd sesame seeds to a dry skillet and toast until they’re a light golden brown. Don't let them turn black. Remove from heat and set aside.In a separate sauce pan, heat water and sugar until sugar has dissolved into the water.Bring the simple syrup almost to a boil and add toasted sesame seeds. Turn off the heat and — carefully — pour into a glass container to steep overnight. Strain the seeds.