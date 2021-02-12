Get a head start on National Margarita Day with these San Antonio twists on the beloved drink

click image Instagram / titosrestaurant

It’s going to be hella cold this weekend, y’all. What better way to warm up than with tequila?Technically, National Margarita Day isn’t until February 22, but we couldn’t resist the thought of snuggling up on a heated patio — or on the couch at home— and combatting the cold with some of that Mexican firewater coursing though our veins.These San Antonio establishments offer unique twists on the classic cocktail, highlighting the earthy, semi-sweet flavor of tequila and a punch of citrus, which is currently in its peak season.recent addition to the Tavern’s cocktail menu, its frozen margarita features blanco tequila, triple sec and key lime — salt is optional. Key lime is naturally more tart than your usual marg citrus, so be prepared for a little pucker action upon your first taste — and warn your date. Order this slushy bad boy while cozied up in a socially-distanced booth inside the Tavern, or to-go for at-home enjoyment.The Ice House's aptly named the Shut The F@#k Up Margarita features blanco tequila, Naranja orange liqueur, lime juice and agave nectar — in other words, everything needed to render any normal human speechless. While not available to-go, the joint itself is 21-years-old-and-up and offers fire pits galore for snuggling and socializing — or shutting the hell up, whichever tickles your fancy.This Southtown staple offers nearly 20 margarita variations, from mango chamoy to blackberry, and get this: they’re all offered to-go. Food orders are required to order any tequila-based tipples, but with an enchilada menu nearly as robust as the margarita menu, there’s bound to be something for everyone.