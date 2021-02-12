San Antonio tea shop celebrates the Lunar New Year with traditional red envelope giveaways

click to enlarge Courtesy Lustea

Lustea, a Vietnamese tea shop in Northwest San Antonio, is going all-in for its traditional Lunar New Year celebration by offering special envelopes filled with cold hard cash and gift cards.In many Asian cultures, family and friends celebrate the new year by exchanging bright red envelopes filled with money, a symbol of good luck and fortune to come. Lustea is taking that tradition a step further by offering local tea lovers a chance at prizes tucked away in the colorful packages.On Friday, February 12, the tea shop will offer one of those red envelopes to each guest who makes a purchase of $10 or more.The hidden prizes range from $1 to $100 in cash in addition to Lustea gift cards. Luck alone determines the payoff. The fine print? The shop is only doling out one envelope per customer, and the celebration is only happening Friday.Lustea is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.