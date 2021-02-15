No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 15, 2021

Here’s how you can support San Antonio restaurants while the snow keeps us hunkered down at home

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / MAREK RUCINSKI
  • Unsplash / Marek Rucinski
Some San Antonians were thrilled to wake up Monday to a wintry wonderland. But for local restauranteurs, the storm was yet another financial blow.

Dining spots already smarting from the pandemic had to lose out on Valentine's Day revenue due to the weather. Some may be forced to remain closed through Tuesday evening.



If you're concerned about how your favorite restaurants are weathering the financial fallout, there are a few ways to lend a hand. And from your toasty perch on the couch, no less.

Purchase gift cards: If it seems like we push this idea a lot, it’s because we do. Giving gift cards may feel a little impersonal, but they're a small lifeline to a business that’s suffering while its doors are temporarily closed or receipts are down. Buying a gift card helps that business today, while giving your friends and family something to look forward to when they're able to go out again.

Leave a positive review: It takes just a moment, but it could have a long-lasting impact on your favorite local eatery or bar. Many folks leave online reviews only when they’re pissed that Becky the server forgot to bring that second helping of ranch dressing. That negativity can hurt a business’ online rating, especially while they work through a downturn. So, fire up the online review platform of your choice and show your favorite spots some love.

Engage on social media: What else is there to do while you’re stuck inside, besides scroll through photos of your friends in the snow? A like, follow or share of content from your favorite restaurants and bars can trigger a social media platform’s algorithm, helping expand expand their online reach and exposure.

One last word of advice: When the snow melts and restaurants are able to open again, be patient. Icy road conditions delay the drivers ferrying produce, proteins and pantry items to your favorite spot, so staff may be making do with less than they normally have on hand. Brace yourself for shortages of some menu items and longer-than-usual wait times when you go out to eat later this week, and — for fuck’s sake — be gracious.

