Monday, February 15, 2021

Some San Antonio eateries extending Valentine’s Day specials to next weekend due to weather

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FISHCITYGRILL
  • Instagram / fishcitygrill
If wintery weather put the kibosh on your Valentine’s Day plans, you’re not alone.

As result, some San Antonio restaurants are keeping love alive by holding over their special V-Day meals for an additional weekend.



Locally owned Comfort Cafe, Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill & Coffee Shop, Europa Restaurant & Bar and Aldaco’s are among the spots that will offer Valentine’s Day menus and packages next weekend as a re-do for the bust that was Sunday, February 14, 2021.

“We closed our stores today for the safety of our Team Members. Because of this, we would like to make it up to all of you by having a ‘Valentine’s Do Over’ next Sunday, February 21,” Northwest San Antonio's Fish City Grill posted on social media Sunday.

“A little ice and snow may cause delay, but it can’t stop true love!”

To see if your favorite spot is among those planning a V-Day replay, check its social media feed for details.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

