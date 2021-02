Some San Antonio eateries extending Valentine’s Day specials to next weekend due to weather

click image Instagram / fishcitygrill

If wintery weather put the kibosh on your Valentine’s Day plans, you’re not alone.As result, some San Antonio restaurants are keeping love alive by holding over their special V-Day meals for an additional weekend.Locally owned Comfort Cafe, Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill & Coffee Shop, Europa Restaurant & Bar and Aldaco’s are among the spots that will offer Valentine’s Day menus and packages next weekend as a re-do for the bust that was Sunday, February 14, 2021.“We closed our stores today for the safety of our Team Members. Because of this, we would like to make it up to all of you by having a ‘Valentine’s Do Over’ next Sunday, February 21,” Northwest San Antonio's Fish City Grill posted on social media Sunday.“A little ice and snow may cause delay, but it can’t stop true love!”To see if your favorite spot is among those planning a V-Day replay, check its social media feed for details.