Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Far West San Antonio Kolache Factory offering free treats for National Kolache Day
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM
click image
-
Instagram / kolachefactory
It’s never too early to mark your calendar for free snacks, especially those of the Czech pastry variety.
On Monday, March 1, SA's one and only Kolache Factory will be offering free handheld pastries featuring warm, sweet yeast dough stuffed with cheese or fruit in celebration of National Kolache Day.
The West SA shop does also offer meat-filled options, but those aren’t included in the food holiday freebie.
The Kolache Factory is located at 11018 Culebra Rd #106, and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free kolaches will be offered on March 1 from open to close, or as long as supplies last.
Tags: Kolache Factory, National Kolache Day, free, food freebie, kolache, kolaches, San Antonio, Texas, Image
