No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Far West San Antonio Kolache Factory offering free treats for National Kolache Day

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / KOLACHEFACTORY
  • Instagram / kolachefactory
It’s never too early to mark your calendar for free snacks, especially those of the Czech pastry variety.

On Monday, March 1, SA's one and only Kolache Factory will be offering free handheld pastries featuring warm, sweet yeast dough stuffed with cheese or fruit in celebration of National Kolache Day.



The West SA shop does also offer meat-filled options, but those aren’t included in the food holiday freebie.

The Kolache Factory is located at 11018 Culebra Rd #106, and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free kolaches will be offered on March 1 from open to close, or as long as supplies last.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here’s how you can support San Antonio restaurants while the snow keeps us hunkered down at home Read More

  2. Some San Antonio eateries extending Valentine’s Day specials to next weekend due to weather Read More

  3. Hospitality industry snags $18 billion in latest round of Paycheck Protection Program Read More

  4. San Antonio blogger living the dream by rating taquerias solely on their bean and cheese tacos Read More

  5. Study: 90% of Black restaurant workers saw massive decline in tips during the pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation