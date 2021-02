H-E-B updates product purchasing limits as second wave of winter storm hits San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy / H-E-B

As new snow falls over SA, grocery giant H-E-B has updated its product purchasing limits to include basic refrigerator staples, propane tanks and bottled water.While some COVID-era items remain on the list — brisket, aerosol disinfectant sprays, isopropyl alcohol swabs, gloves and the inexplicable frozen chitlins — new winter storm-specific items have been added.Bottled water in gallons and multipacks, eggs, milk, bread and bags of ice were added to H-E-B’s product purchasing limits list Thursday morning. All items on the list are limit to two items per shopping trip or transaction.All SA H-E-B stores are open Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., except for the H-E-B Plus at 1604 and Blanco, which will be closed Thursday.For up-to-date store operating hours, folks can visit H-E-B's website