Thursday, February 18, 2021

H-E-B updates product purchasing limits as second wave of winter storm hits San Antonio

Thursday, February 18, 2021

click to enlarge COURTESY / H-E-B
  • Courtesy / H-E-B
As new snow falls over SA, grocery giant H-E-B has updated its product purchasing limits to include basic refrigerator staples, propane tanks and bottled water.

While some COVID-era items remain on the list — brisket, aerosol disinfectant sprays, isopropyl alcohol swabs, gloves and the inexplicable frozen chitlins — new winter storm-specific items have been added.



Bottled water in gallons and multipacks, eggs, milk, bread and bags of ice were added to H-E-B’s product purchasing limits list Thursday morning. All items on the list are limit to two items per shopping trip or transaction.

All SA H-E-B stores are open Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., except for the H-E-B Plus at 1604 and Blanco, which will be closed Thursday.

For up-to-date store operating hours, folks can visit H-E-B's website.

