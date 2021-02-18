San Antonio-based H-E-B gifts groceries to Leander shoppers after store power fails amid storm

Is it possible for a grocery store to run for a state political office?
Some Twitter users think H-E-B should, after word got out that a store full of shoppers near Austin was given their groceries after a power failure made it impossible for the cashiers to ring purchases up.
“Today the Leander @HEB had the power go out after hundreds of people had waited in line up to an hour to check out,” @defNotChuck posted Wednesday evening. “Suddenly no power means they couldn't check anybody out. So they told everyone to take their groceries home free of charge.”
While a similar account about a store "near Austin, Texas" was affirmed to be true by the grocery chain on Twitter, H-E-B was unavailable for immediate comment.
Today the Leander @HEB had the power go out after hundreds of people had waited in line up to an hour to check out. Suddenly no power means they couldn't check anybody out.— Chuck (@defNotChuck) February 18, 2021
So they told everyone to take their groceries home free of charge. ❤️
Many have sung the praises of the SA-based grocery chain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — which is still very much a thing — as the emergency preparedness department swiftly and thoroughly reacted to the onset of the crisis.
Loyal shoppers have relied on the grocery chain throughout the pandemic, and are now relying on H-E-B for winter storm essentials amid an unprecedented power crisis.
One thing is for sure: should there ever be a chance for the chain to run for office, it might actually win.
“HEB vs any Texas politician is a landslide victory for HEB. Doesn’t matter who,” user @jarr_guy tweeted.
“@HEB for governor!” Twitter user @jscro declared.
