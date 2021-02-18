San Antonio-based H-E-B gifts groceries to Leander shoppers after store power fails amid storm

click to enlarge Courtesy H-E-B

Is it possible for a grocery store to run for a state political office?

Some Twitter users think H-E-B should, after word got out that a store full of shoppers near Austin was given their groceries after a power failure made it impossible for the cashiers to ring purchases up.

“Today the Leander @HEB had the power go out after hundreds of people had waited in line up to an hour to check out,” @defNotChuck posted Wednesday evening. “Suddenly no power means they couldn't check anybody out. So they told everyone to take their groceries home free of charge.”

While a similar account about a store "near Austin, Texas" was affirmed to be true by the grocery chain on Twitter, H-E-B was unavailable for immediate comment.

Many have sung the praises of the SA-based grocery chain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — which is still very much a thing — as the emergency preparedness department swiftly and thoroughly reacted to the onset of the crisis.

Loyal shoppers have relied on the grocery chain throughout the pandemic, and are now relying on H-E-B for winter storm essentials amid an unprecedented power crisis.

One thing is for sure: should there ever be a chance for the chain to run for office, it might actually win.

“HEB vs any Texas politician is a landslide victory for HEB. Doesn’t matter who,” user @jarr_guy tweeted.

“@HEB for governor!” Twitter user @jscro declared.

