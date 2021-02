San Antonio’s North East Independent School District to provide weekend meals for kids

click image Instagram / northeastisd

NEISD also distributed food to children during school closures in Spring 2020.

Eisenhower – 8231 Blanco Rd



Garner – 4302 Harry Wurzbach Rd



Krueger – 438 Lanark Dr



Nimitz – 5426 Blanco Rd



Jackson – 4538 Vance Jackson Rd



Ed White – 7800 Midcrown Dr



John H. Wood – 14800 Judson Rd

Several middle schools within SA’s North East Independent School District network will provide free meals to school-aged kiddos Friday, News4SA reports The free grub — available at select school campuses February 19 from noon to 2 p.m. — will consist of a lunch for Friday and a bag of food for the weekend. Guardians will be allowed to purchase additional meals for $4.35.The meals are free for all children 18 and under, regardless of which school district in which the child is registered.Meals will be provided at the following campuses:The news station notes that this will not operate as a drive-thru distribution event, and families will have the option to eat onsite or take the meals to go.