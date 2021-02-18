Thursday, February 18, 2021
San Antonio’s North East Independent School District to provide weekend meals for kids
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM
NEISD also distributed food to children during school closures in Spring 2020.
Several middle schools within SA’s North East Independent School District network will provide free meals to school-aged kiddos Friday, News4SA reports
The free grub — available at select school campuses February 19 from noon to 2 p.m. — will consist of a lunch for Friday and a bag of food for the weekend. Guardians will be allowed to purchase additional meals for $4.35.
The meals are free for all children 18 and under, regardless of which school district in which the child is registered.
Meals will be provided at the following campuses:
- Eisenhower – 8231 Blanco Rd
- Garner – 4302 Harry Wurzbach Rd
- Krueger – 438 Lanark Dr
- Nimitz – 5426 Blanco Rd
- Jackson – 4538 Vance Jackson Rd
- Ed White – 7800 Midcrown Dr
- John H. Wood – 14800 Judson Rd
The news station notes that this will not operate as a drive-thru distribution event, and families will have the option to eat onsite or take the meals to go.
