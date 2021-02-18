No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 18, 2021

San Antonio’s North East Independent School District to provide weekend meals for kids

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click image NEISD also distributed food to children during school closures in Spring 2020. - INSTAGRAM / NORTHEASTISD
  • Instagram / northeastisd
  • NEISD also distributed food to children during school closures in Spring 2020.
Several middle schools within SA’s North East Independent School District network will provide free meals to school-aged kiddos Friday, News4SA reports.

The free grub — available at select school campuses February 19 from noon to 2 p.m. — will consist of a lunch for Friday and a bag of food for the weekend. Guardians will be allowed to purchase additional meals for $4.35.



The meals are free for all children 18 and under, regardless of which school district in which the child is registered.

Meals will be provided at the following campuses:
  • Eisenhower – 8231 Blanco Rd
  • Garner – 4302 Harry Wurzbach Rd
  • Krueger – 438 Lanark Dr
  • Nimitz – 5426 Blanco Rd
  • Jackson – 4538 Vance Jackson Rd
  • Ed White – 7800 Midcrown Dr
  • John H. Wood – 14800 Judson Rd
The news station notes that this will not operate as a drive-thru distribution event, and families will have the option to eat onsite or take the meals to go.

