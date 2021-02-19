San Antonio eatery Burgerteca to distribute 300 free meals Saturday
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 12:39 PM
click image
Southtown's Burgerteca has partnered with Houston-based disaster recovery company Cotton Holdings to provide 300 free, hot meals to San Antonians affected by this week’s devastating winter weather.
San Antonio celebrity chef Johnny Hernendez's Southtown burger restaurant will distribute the complimentary meals on a first come, first served basis starting at noon Saturday, February 20. Meals are limited to one per individual, and will be available until 9 p.m. or when supplies run out.
The vittles will include hot dogs, chips and salsa from Burgerteca's menu.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Burgerteca, Houston-based, disaster recovery company, Cotton Holdings, free meals, meal distribution, water, water shortage, water supply, coronavirus, corona virus, covid-19, covid 19, pandemic, shortages, supply chains, ERCOT, power outages, electrical outages, blackouts, winter storm 2021, winter storm, snow storm, power grid, electrical grid, power grid failure, Texas Public Utility Commission, Democrat, Texas congressional delegation, Image, Image