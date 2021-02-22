No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off with help from Tim Duncan and Spurs Give

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM

click image Local burger joint Mark's Outing is offering a bacon cheeseburger on a homemade honey bun for Black Restaurant Week San Antonio 2021. - INSTAGRAM / MARKSOUTING
  • Instagram / marksouting
  • Local burger joint Mark's Outing is offering a bacon cheeseburger on a homemade honey bun for Black Restaurant Week San Antonio 2021.
San Antonio’s third annual Black Restaurant Week has joined forces with the Tim Duncan Foundation and Spurs Give to support the San Antonio Food Bank through donations and a matching effort.

An impressive array of more than 30 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses will take part in the initiative this year, aiming to help local families who are in the greatest need. The weeklong event — which runs from February 21 to February 28 — also aims to raise awareness for local Black-owned businesses.



Participating restaurants will offer a featured special on the menu that will serve as a give-back for the week. Every $1 from the sale of a featured menu item will be matched by the Tim Duncan Foundation and Spurs Give, which will translate to 21 meals for local kids and seniors facing hunger.

“This is our biggest Black Restaurant Week San Antonio to date,” Ryane Smith, organizer for Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, said in a release. “With over 30 participants, there’s something for everyone. I am also excited about supporting these Black-owned businesses and the diversity and cultures that they represent. And, I am grateful to be able to help out community members in need by helping to raise funds for the San Antonio Food Bank.”

The Tim Duncan Foundation and Spurs Give have each pledged an additional $100,000 to the Food Bank, funding 1.4 million meals to help feed those in need.

Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, provides opportunities for SA youth to participate in sports though grants and impact programs. Similarly, the Tim Duncan Foundation was founded to better support nonprofit organizations dedicated to youth programs, health and research.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Black Restaurant Week San Antonio website. Curbside and delivery options will also be available to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

