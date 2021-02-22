No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 22, 2021

San Antonio eatery Costa Pacifica to extend National Margarita Day offers through the weekend

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / COSTAPACIFICASA
  • Instagram / costapacificasa
There’s no shortage of local spots offering National Margarita Day specials on Monday, February 22, but one SA eatery has decided to extend its offers for the entire week.

Costa Pacifica, a North Central SA joint known for its margaritas and seafood, will offer discounted drink specials and music all week long. The eatery will offer half price liters of cantarito-style margaritas in chamoy, mango, strawberry, cucumber or tamarindo, as well as smokey Mezcalitas, available in guayaba, mango, tamarindo and cucumber flavors.



You read that right: half price liters of margaritas served in large clay jarrito cups and dressed to the nines with a variety of fresh fruits.

Special Margatia Week tipples include La Jefa — a light, spicy, smoky take on a margarita, made with agave, fresh jalapeño, lime and Del Maguey Vida Mezcal — and the Beach 'Ban, an island-reminiscent sipper featuring peach, watermelon, lime and shaken with Maestro Dobel Diamond Tequila.

The restaurant will also host music of various persuasions from DJ sets to karaoke to a live band on evenings from Wednesday to Sunday.

Costa Pacifica is located at 434 N. Loop 1604 and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

