Monday, February 22, 2021

San Antonio restaurants, public figures stepped up this weekend to feed locals affected by winter storm

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge Torchy’s Tacos Medical Center location Managing Partner Joe Joyer rallied with staff to deliver 400 tacos to the Haven for Hope staff. - COURTESY TORCHY'S TACOS
  • Courtesy Torchy's Tacos
  • Torchy’s Tacos Medical Center location Managing Partner Joe Joyer rallied with staff to deliver 400 tacos to the Haven for Hope staff.
As the city attempts to pick up the pieces following last week’s historic winter storm, several local restaurants provided comfort to San Antonians via the avenue they know best: with food.

This weekend saw nearly fifteen local restaurants open their doors to feed folks who have been affected by the winter storm, free of charge.



Some, such as the newly-opened Medical Center location of Torchy’s Tacos and burger pop-up Pumpers, fed people with existing inventory, while others participated in partnerships with local public figures who funded the free eats.

The Torchy’s Tacos San Antonio Medical Center distributed over 2,500 tacos to hungry neighbors, and offered warmth and electricity to more than 2,000 people. They also prepared and delivered 400 tacos to the Haven for Hope staff.

"It’s truly amazing to see the community come together during this time," a representative of the restaurant told the Current.

Former NFL safety — and Irving, Texas native — Michael Huff partnered with recently-opened Pinkerton’s BBQ to provide free sandwiches to locals. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio Water System CEO Robert Puente picked up the tabs for more than 2,000 lunches between Saturday and Sunday.

Southtown’s Burgerteca partnered with Houston-based disaster recovery company Cotton Holdings to provide 300 free meals Saturday, one of five such events across Texas organized by the company over the weekend.

“Cotton doesn’t believe in walking away from the community after our work is done. We are a disaster relief organization and that means we help communities get back up after a tragedy,” Cotton Holdings founder and CEO Pete Bell told the Current.

“Whether we’re helping a business owner restore their property or donating essential resources to families in need, we will always be there for our people.”

