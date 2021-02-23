No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

New food pantry on San Antonio's West Side to distribute free brisket sandwiches Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / WESTSIDECOMMUNITYPANTRY_SA
  • Instagram / westsidecommunitypantry_sa
A West Side food pantry born during the COVID-19 pandemic will distribute free grab-and-go brisket sandwiches to folks in need on Tuesday, February 23.

The West Side Community Pantry, located at 3203 W. Houston St., launched at the end of January, aiming to provide free food supplies to community members in need. In recent weeks, the community has supplied all manner of goods — from fresh produce to toilet paper and warm clothes — to the organization under its “donate what you can, take what you need” model.



Pantry organizers will distribute the brisket sandwiches from 1:30 p.m. until supplies run out.

