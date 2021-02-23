Southerleigh restaurants land spots in national recipe contest, could win money for San Antonio Food Bank

click image
-
Instagram / southerleigh
-
Southerleigh's wining recipe features jalapeño cheddar scones, a battered pork chop, cheddar sauce and apple caramel.
Winner, winner chicken dinner!
Okay, maybe “chicken dinner” isn’t entirely accurate, but San Antonio eateries Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery and Southerleigh Haute South are both winners. The pair were among the 20 champions selected in General Mills’ Neighborhood to Nation recipe contest.
The annual competition celebrates dishes created using General Mills foodservice brands while giving independent restaurants a chance to win $5,000 for their local food bank.
The People's Choice component of the contest will run through this Friday, February 26, giving Southerleigh fans the chance to vote for each restaurant's recipe by liking and commenting on the contest's Facebook
page.
The recipe of the 20 competing restaurants with the most comments at the end of the week will be awarded $5,000 to donate to its local food bank. If either Southerleigh venture wins, that chunk of change would be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank, translating to 35,000 meals for local families in need.
Southerleigh's winning recipes? A fried pork and cheddar sandwich with apple caramel from the Pearl-area Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery location and jalapeño cheddar holes — think “elevated hush puppies” here — with charred scallion butter from newcomer Southerleigh Haute South.
Folks interested in learn more about the winning recipes can find information on the General Mills Neighborhood to Nation contest website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.