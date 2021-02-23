No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Southerleigh restaurants land spots in national recipe contest, could win money for San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM

click image Southerleigh's wining recipe features jalapeño cheddar scones, a battered pork chop, cheddar sauce and apple caramel. - INSTAGRAM / SOUTHERLEIGH
  • Instagram / southerleigh
  • Southerleigh's wining recipe features jalapeño cheddar scones, a battered pork chop, cheddar sauce and apple caramel.
Winner, winner chicken dinner!

Okay, maybe “chicken dinner” isn’t entirely accurate, but San Antonio eateries Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery and Southerleigh Haute South are both winners. The pair were among the 20 champions selected in General Mills’ Neighborhood to Nation recipe contest.



The annual competition celebrates dishes created using General Mills foodservice brands while giving independent restaurants a chance to win $5,000 for their local food bank.

The People's Choice component of the contest will run through this Friday, February 26, giving Southerleigh fans the chance to vote for each restaurant's recipe by liking and commenting on the contest's Facebook page.

The recipe of the 20 competing restaurants with the most comments at the end of the week will be awarded $5,000 to donate to its local food bank. If either Southerleigh venture wins, that chunk of change would be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank, translating to 35,000 meals for local families in need.

Southerleigh's winning recipes? A fried pork and cheddar sandwich with apple caramel from the Pearl-area Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery location and jalapeño cheddar holes — think “elevated hush puppies” here — with charred scallion butter from newcomer Southerleigh Haute South.

Folks interested in learn more about the winning recipes can find information on the General Mills Neighborhood to Nation contest website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio approves councilman’s $14M plan to provide aid to local bars and restaurants Read More

  2. Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off with help from Tim Duncan and Spurs Give Read More

  3. San Antonio eatery Costa Pacifica to extend National Margarita Day offers through the weekend Read More

  4. New food pantry on San Antonio's West Side to distribute free brisket sandwiches Tuesday Read More

  5. San Antonio restaurants, public figures stepped up this weekend to feed locals affected by winter storm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation