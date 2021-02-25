No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Golden Wat Noodle House opens for business Thursday near downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / GOLDENWATNOODLE
  • Instagram / goldenwatnoodle
Get ready for a new spot to score some noods, San Antonio.

Long-anticipated Cambodian noodle house Golden Wat will finally open its doors today, according to a social media post.



“Today is our #GoldenDay," a Thursday morning Instagram post read. “We are so excited to welcome you all into our new home as the first Cambodian restaurant in San Antonio!! Be apart [sic] of something special and come try some mouth-watering food.”


The noodle house is a new concept from local chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife and business partner Susan, whose Cambodian heritage drives the flavorful food. The opening menu includes traditional noodle and rice dishes that feature ingredients with a regional U.S. twist.

The Khmer Catfish, for example, offers a Louisiana catfish filet with steamed rice, doused in ginger soy broth and fresh herb salad.

Golden Wat Noodle House — located in the space that formerly hosted chef Sypesteyn’s Cookhouse concept at 111 King’s Court — will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

