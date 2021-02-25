New luxury hotel Thompson San Antonio welcomes its first guests and diners on Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Thompson San Antonio

Landrace, helmed by Steve McHugh, will be the Thompson's signature restaurant.

San Antonio’s newest luxury hotel will open Thursday, welcoming out-of-town guests to its 162 rooms and visitors and locals alike to a quartet of food and beverage destinations.The high-end property is located at 115 Lexington Ave. in the downtown arts district, steps from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.The hotel's destination restaurant, Landrace, helmed by San Antonio chef and James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, will celebrate regional ingredients and heritage growers. McHugh will collaborate with Texas farmers and growers for ingredients ranging from quail eggs and cabrito to black garlic and Bloody Butcher corn.The Moon’s Daughters — a 300-seat restaurant and bar perched on the hotel’s 20th floor — will offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu from executive chef Robert Cantu, a San Antonio native. The dining spot's small plates will include ingredients such as charred and preserved lemon, local honey, roasted pistachios, local eggplant, fried mint and Marcona almonds.The hotel also offers a lobby bar and an al fresco drinking spot on the fourth-floor pool deck that's exclusive to hotel guests and residents of the adjacent Arts Residences.