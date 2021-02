Einstein Bros. Bagels debuts uber-Texan breakfast sammie, featuring slow-smoked brisket

click to enlarge Courtesy Einstein Bros. Bagels

Wanna talk about “cowboy breakfasts?"Colorado-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has debuted its Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich, which features a split jalapeño bacon bagel filled with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, smoky chipotle sauce and slow-smoked brisket that's been rubbed in "a blend of classic Texas spices."The bagel chain isn’t the first to give a new spin to Texans' definitive slab of meat — San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ marries Thai flavors with slow-smoked brisket and local fave The Well is offering a special brisket-topped burger for this year’s iteration of SA Burger Week But we must admit we're curious what the bagel chain's spice blend consists of. The company is based in Colorado, after all.Hungry meat lovers can sate their brisket-driven curiosity at one of four independent Einstein Bros. Bagels locations in SA. Those located inside universities, hospitals and hotels aren't offering the hearty breakfast sando.