No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

San Antonio chefs from Mixtli and Kumo take part in Jacques Pépin Foundation video recipe book

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM

San Antonio chef Rico Torres (left) will appear on Hulu's new original series, 'Taste the Nation.' - JOSH ZAPATA AT DESIGN FILM FIRM
  • Josh Zapata at Design Film Firm
  • San Antonio chef Rico Torres (left) will appear on Hulu's new original series, 'Taste the Nation.'
Foodies of any level will recognized the name Jacques Pépin as synonymous with "classic French technique applied to American cuisine."

Now, two San Antonio chefs are lending their expertise to a video recipe book curated by a nonprofit foundation bearing the famed French chef's name.



Chefs Chef Diego Galicia and Rico Torres — of James Beard Award-nominated Mixtli and the newly opened Kumo — will take part in volume two of Cook with Jacques & Friends, a video recipe book that features chefs, bartenders and culinary pros from across the country.

The virtual project shares recipes from food pros across America, allowing viewers to cook along with practiced chefs and bartenders in the comfort of their homes.

The SA-based chefs each submitted a video and recipe so viewers can to cook alongside them. Galicia contributed his recipe for queso botanero and Torres shared his for chicken ballotine with stewed tomatoes and chiles.

Galicia and Torres have been named Food and Wine Best New Chefs and also nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chefs in the Southwest. The duo's Mixtli is a nationally lauded progressive Mexican restaurant now located in Southtown, while Kumo serves contemporary Mexican cuisine with a Japanese twist.

Access to the video recipe book requires a membership in the Jacques Pépin Foundation, which starts at $40 per year. Membership fees contribute to free culinary and life-skills training through community-based organizations.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Culinary Institute prof Justin Ward opening restaurant San Antonio's Olmos Park area Read More

  2. New luxury hotel Thompson San Antonio welcomes its first guests and diners on Thursday Read More

  3. Texas to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food destroyed in winter storm Read More

  4. Owners of San Antonio’s Little Em’s Oyster Bar taking over former Feast location for 'sexy' new eatery Read More

  5. Golden Wat Noodle House opens for business Thursday near downtown San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation