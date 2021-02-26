San Antonio chefs from Mixtli and Kumo take part in Jacques Pépin Foundation video recipe book
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM
Josh Zapata at Design Film Firm
San Antonio chef Rico Torres (left) will appear on Hulu's new original series, 'Taste the Nation.'
Foodies of any level will recognized the name Jacques Pépin as synonymous with "classic French technique applied to American cuisine."
Now, two San Antonio chefs are lending their expertise to a video recipe book curated by a nonprofit foundation bearing the famed French chef's name.
Chefs Chef Diego Galicia and Rico Torres — of James Beard Award-nominated Mixtli and the newly opened Kumo — will take part in volume two of Cook with Jacques & Friends
, a video recipe book that features chefs, bartenders and culinary pros from across the country.
The virtual project shares recipes from food pros across America, allowing viewers to cook along with practiced chefs and bartenders in the comfort of their homes.
The SA-based chefs each submitted a video and recipe so viewers can to cook alongside them. Galicia contributed his recipe for queso botanero and Torres shared his for chicken ballotine with stewed tomatoes and chiles.
Galicia and Torres have been named Food and Wine
Best New Chefs and also nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chefs in the Southwest. The duo's Mixtli is a nationally lauded progressive Mexican restaurant now located in Southtown
, while Kumo serves contemporary Mexican cuisine
with a Japanese twist.
Access to the video recipe book requires a membership in the Jacques Pépin Foundation
, which starts at $40 per year. Membership fees contribute to free culinary and life-skills training through community-based organizations.
