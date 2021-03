San Antonio’s immersive art experience Hopscotch searching for new resident food truck

click image Insatgram / letshopscotch

Calling San Antonio food truck operators: Snapchat-esque art experience Hopscotch is looking for its next cuisine-focused partnership.The downtown interactive art collection partnered with Smack's Chicken Shack when it opened last fall, but the chicken sando purveyor's opening of a standalone space has created a vacancy for another mobile kitchen to fill.“@smackschickenshack, has opened a brick and mortar (congrats to them) which means we are on the hunt for new partners to park on our patio!” the gallery wrote in a Monday Facebook post . “If you are a food truck operator that wants to explore short or long term collaboration opportunities please PM us, we would love to hear from you.”Future partners will be posted on Hopscotch's 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio to offer bites to gallery visitors.Located at at 711 Navarro St., Hopscotch is open Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Food truck operators interested in working with the gallery can reach out via direct messages on social media.