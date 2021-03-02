San Antonio’s immersive art experience Hopscotch searching for new resident food truck

click image
-
Insatgram / letshopscotch
Calling San Antonio food truck operators: Snapchat-esque art experience Hopscotch
is looking for its next cuisine-focused partnership.
The downtown interactive art collection partnered with Smack's Chicken Shack when it opened last fall, but the chicken sando purveyor's opening of a standalone space
has created a vacancy for another mobile kitchen to fill.
“@smackschickenshack, has opened a brick and mortar (congrats to them) which means we are on the hunt for new partners to park on our patio!” the gallery wrote in a Monday Facebook post
. “If you are a food truck operator that wants to explore short or long term collaboration opportunities please PM us, we would love to hear from you.”
Future partners will be posted on Hopscotch's 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio to offer bites to gallery visitors.
Located at at 711 Navarro St., Hopscotch is open Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Food truck operators interested in working with the gallery can reach out via direct messages on social media.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.