Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Texas-based Martin House Brewing Co. launching Best Maid Spicy Pickle Beer this week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM

Better load up on michelada ingredients.

Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Co. this week will introduce Best Maid Spicy Pickle Beer, the latest flavor in its line of pickle brews that's gained a cult since the first release launched in 2019.



The new version keeps the briny and sour character of the original but turns up the heat. It will be available in groceries, liquor stores and convenience stores, according to the brewery.

“This beer is fire,” a Monday Instagram post from Martin House read. “It has all the pickley goodness of the original but with a whole lot of spice.”

The brewery’s pickle beer line — a collaboration with Texas-based Best Maid Pickles — includes varieties such as Xtreme Sour, Xtreme Hot, Bloody Mary, Jalapeño Bread N Butter and Sea Salt Hamburger Chips.

The brewery released the first iteration of its Spicy Pickle Beer in March of last year. The 2020 canned release was a sour gose-style brew that clocked in at 4.7% ABV. It currently boasts a 3.59 out of 5 rating on beer-focused social network Untappd.

Michelada-lovers who simply can’t wait until the spicy suds hit San Antonio shelves can make the trek to the Fort Worth brewery, where four-packs are now on sale.

