Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden now open daily, offering brunch on Saturdays

Local nature lovers are likely rejoicing that San Antonio Botanical Garden extended its weekday hours, but that also translates to exciting news for foodies.

Jardín, the garden's Mediterranean-inspired restaurant helmed by SA chef Jason Dady, has also extended its hours, offering lunch and dinner daily and brunch on both Saturday and Sunday. Previously, the restaurant was closed on Mondays and only offered Sunday brunch.



Jardín's menu showcases flavors from Italy, Spain, Morocco and Israel via small plates, mezze-style bites, focaccia pizzas and heavier entrees.

Located at 555 Funston Place, the restaurant is now open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

