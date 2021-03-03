No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Vegan sloppy Joe concept Tidy Ben’s holding Wednesday soft opening for Sloperia in Southtown

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM

click image Tidy Ben's owner and creator Ben Cardenas - INSTAGRAM / @TIDYBENS
  • Instagram / @tidybens
  • Tidy Ben's owner and creator Ben Cardenas
Southtown is gaining another vegan-friendly option with Wednesday's soft opening of Tidy Ben’s Sloperia, a joint that serves up a meat-free take on that messy childhood fave the sloppy Joe sandwich.

Tidy Ben's specializes in multiple flavors of meat-free sliders that consist of a shredded plant-based filling tucked inside sweet Hawaiian-style buns — or, for those feeling naughty, piled high atop tater tots or Fritos.



During a soft opening, which runs from 5 p.m. until sellout, the Sloperia will offer its four signature flavors in sandwich form or over the tots or corn chips.

Located at 713 S. Alamo St., the Sloperia is the latest incarnation for the Tidy Ben's concept, which started out as a mobile kitchen, then became a Northeast San Antonio ghost kitchen offering takeout. It's also held pop-ups at eateries such as Wong’s Bodega and Bar 1919.

The new permanent space is inside Southtown comedy pub Jokesters 22 Pub and Grub. Guests can find the Sloperia through the garden entrance on Alamo Street, or by walking through Jokesters 22.

A grand opening is slated for March 27.

