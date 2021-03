Here's where you can find out which San Antonio businesses still require patrons to wear masks

Sanford Nowlin

Plenty of businesses in San Antonio are continuing to operate with a "mask required" policy.

Lots of folks think Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped the gun when he announced plans to lift the statewide mask mandate.And that includes plenty of restaurants, bars and other businesses across San Antonio that are looking to keep both their employees and you, the customer, safe as we ride out this pandemic.To make it easier for you to know which local establishments — from retailers and theaters to night spots and coffee shops — still require patrons and employees to wear masks, we updated our Good To-Go San Antonio listings with a new "Masks Still Required" category.If you're a business owner and you don't see your establishment listed, just click on the "Add your business to Good To-Go San Antonio" button and you can fill out the necessary info to be included.Mask up and stay safe, San Antonio.