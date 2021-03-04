No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 4, 2021

San Antonio’s Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking mourns the death of patriarch William Garner Sr.

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click image William Garner Sr., 1938-2021, was an Alabama native who opened a soul food restaurant on San Antonio's East Side. - FACEBOOK / MR. & MRS. G’S HOME COOKING AND PASTRIES
  • Facebook / Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking and Pastries
  • William Garner Sr., 1938-2021, was an Alabama native who opened a soul food restaurant on San Antonio's East Side.
The Mr. G in Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking has passed away.

Since its 1990 opening, folks have flocked to Mr. & Mrs. G’s on San Antonio’s East Side to snag lovingly prepared soul food and kind words from proprietors Addie and William Garner Sr.



On Thursday, the restaurant informed Facebook followers that William Garner Sr. died peacefully at home, the culmination of a lengthy battle with an illness. Comments on the post exploded, chronicling 31 years of the business owner feeding and welcoming the San Antonio community.

“Their food spoke of love,” one comment read.

Garner was an Alabama native and 20-year Air Force veteran. He and Addie Garner opened the eatery using family recipes and good, old-fashioned hospitality, and he kept the business running after his wife died in 2017.

Mr. and Mrs. G's asked that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans in honor of Garner in lieu of flowers and gifts. According to the announcement, the restaurant will share details of the funeral arrangements on its Facebook page once they're confirmed.

Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking, located at 2222 S. W.W. White Road, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Glitter Political: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez aims to unseat his former boss on San Antonio council
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio bars and restaurants will require masks for service after mandate is lifted Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurant pros say Greg Abbott's lifting of COVID restrictions puts workers in danger Read More

  3. San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers leaves restaurant group for sole ownership of pizza spot Playland Read More

  4. Vegan sloppy Joe concept Tidy Ben’s holding Wednesday soft opening for Sloperia in Southtown Read More

  5. Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden now open daily, offering brunch on Saturdays Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation