Friday, March 5, 2021

Minds behind Little Death wine bar and Carnitas Lonja join forces to make splash on St. Mary’s Strip

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM

click image Fish Lonja serves up fresh fish tacos and tostadas topped with fish, shrimp or octopus. - INSTAGRAM / CARNITAS_LONJA
  • Instagram / carnitas_lonja
  • Fish Lonja serves up fresh fish tacos and tostadas topped with fish, shrimp or octopus.
Next week, the St. Mary’s Strip will gain an eatery perfect for adventurous seafood lovers in Fish Lonja, the second location of an offshoot of nationally acclaimed Carnitas Lonja by chef Alejandro Paredes, MySA reports.

The first Fish Lonja launched in the summer of 2019, offering fish tacos and tostadas topped with fish, shrimp or octopus at the rear of Carnitas Lonja's South Side property. Customer raves about the delectable house-made corn tortillas and perfectly battered fish caught the attention of Empty Stomach Group owner Chad Carey, according to the news site.



The gregarious restauranteur behind ventures such as Hot Joy, Barbaro, Midnight Swim and wine bar Little Death wasted no time tapping Paredes for a collaborative pop-up event between Little Death and Fish Lonja. The pop-up was so well-attended, MySA reports, that Carey decided to approach Paredes with a proposal.

The result is a partnership made in pescatarian heaven. Paredes and the team will combine Empty Stomach's Midnight Swim with Fish Lonja starting March 12.

Midnight Swim — a collaborative cocktail-focused nightspot from Empty Stomach Restaurant Group managing director Sophie Covo-Gonzales and local DJ John Michael Villanueva – was open for less than a year before facing multiple closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm crazy about his food, we all know he does awesome work, and we have this place that's sitting empty a lot of the time," Carey told mySA.

The food menu is still in development, but Paredes said told the news site that diners can expect fresh fish and shrimp, as well as those show-stopping corn tortillas.

Bar offerings will include Midnight Swim mainstays — such as their frozen Miami Vice cocktail — as well as more Mexican beers and a new margarita option, according to the report. Carey will also carry a few choice wines.

Fish Lonja — located within Midnight Swim at 2403 N St. Mary's — will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Midnight Swim will open concurrently and stay open through 2 a.m. on weekends and midnight Sunday.

