Monday, March 8, 2021

Guests will be 'encouraged,' but not required, to mask up for Poteet Strawberry Festival

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / DOOWAHRIDERS
  • Instagram / doowahriders
Organizers of the annual Poteet Strawberry Festival will require staff and volunteers to wear face coverings for its 2021 iteration, but will only “encourage” guests to do so, MySA.com reports.

"We are all aware there are risks associated with public gatherings, but also know this is a final opportunity for many of us to avoid closing our doors for good," the festival told the news site. "Working as a team, we can enjoy a safe and fun-filled festival that will bring us together and allow us to continue to provide for our community."



The event, slated for April 9-11, was canceled last year for the first time in 71 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, organizers had postponed the 2020 event, before completely calling it off.

The fresa-focused fest typically draws 100,000 guests to the small town south of San Antonio, funding 30 or so scholarships for Poteet graduates annually. It's held on the Poteet Festival Grounds, 9199 N. State Highway 16.

